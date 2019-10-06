MADRID (AP) -- Jon Rahm shot an eight-under 63 Saturday to match the course record and take a five-shot lead entering the final round of the Spanish Open.

The defending champion had a back-nine 28 to charge to the front at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The crowd favourite hit eight birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in an eventful third round, putting him at 17 under for the tournament.

Fellow Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Samuel del Val (69) were tied for second place at 12 under.

Sweden's Jens Dantorp (65) is fourth, six shots off the lead.

"I've never teed up with such a lead," said the 24-year-old Rahm. "Every time I've teed off it's been a one-shot lead or tied for the lead so it's going to be a little bit of a different story."