          Hong Kong Open to go ahead despite protests, Stenson to headline

          The 2019 Hong Kong Open will take place as planned in November, despite other sporting events having been cancelled due to protests in the city. Arep Kulal/Getty Images
          5:28 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson will be the headline act at the Hong Kong Open in November as organisers press on with the tournament, despite violent protests that have seen a raft of other events in the city cancelled.

          Numerous sporting events due to be held in the city have been scrapped or postponed due to the anti-government protests.

          Fixtures in last weekend's Hong Kong Premier League were suspended, while the Hong Kong Open tennis, which was due to be played this week, was cancelled.

          A second golf event due to be held in the city -- the Clearwater Bay Open, which serves as the final event on the PGA Tour Series-China -- was scheduled for the end of October but has also been shelved, as has December's Hong Kong Open squad event.

          Stenson, who won the British Open three years ago, will be joined at the Hong Kong Open by defending champion Aaron Rai. The tour event will be held at the Fanling course on the outskirts of the city from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

