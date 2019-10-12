England's Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a 68 to hold his one-shot lead going into the final round at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick, 25, moved to 13 under for the tournament but got off to a roller coaster start with a birdie at the first and a bogey at the second. The Englishman was 1 over through 10 after a bogey at the turn before making birdie on four of the final six holes to hold on to his lead after the third round.

Should he win on Sunday, Fitzpatrick would become the youngest six-times winner on tour since compatriot Lee Westwood more than two decades ago.

American Kurt Kitayama sits one shot back at 12 under after carding an impressive bogey-free 65 for the day, while Scotland's Robert MacIntyre made seven birdies without dropping a shot to move to third place at 11 under.

Belgium's Thomas Pieters had a day to forget as he finished 8 under for the day in a round that included two double bogeys and three bogeys.