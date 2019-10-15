Tiger Woods writing first memoir, titled 'Back'

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he is writing his first-ever memoir, to be called "Back," which was described in a news release as the "first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family and inner circle.''

Woods, who at 43 won the Masters earlier this year for his 15th major title and 81st career PGA Tour victory, will cover his start in the game through the triumph at Augusta National. No release date was announced. The book is being published by HarperCollins.

"I've been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,'' Woods said in a statement. "This book is my definitive story. It's in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what's happened in my life.

Tiger Woods says the memoir will trace his journey through the 2019 Masters win. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

"I've been working at it steadily, and I'm looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.''

Woods' season was mostly disappointing after he won the Masters. He played just six times, missing two cuts and withdrawing from another tournament with an oblique injury. He has since had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and has not played since the BMW Championship in August.

Woods' return to competitive golf is scheduled for next week in Japan, where on Monday he will take part in a skins game along with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, followed by his participation in the Zozo Championship, Japan's first-ever PGA Tour event, which begins on Oct. 24.