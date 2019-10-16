Phil Mickelson's remarkable streak of playing on 24 consecutive U.S. international teams is likely coming to an end -- and the Hall of Famer is not lobbying for it to continue.

Mickelson said Wednesday that he doesn't expect an at-large pick from U.S. Presidents Cup team captain Tiger Woods and that he does not believe he is deserving.

"There are much better options of players that have played consistently at a high level that deserve to be on the team,'' Mickelson, 49, said in South Korea at the CJ Cup, a PGA Tour event he is playing for the first time. "Even if I were to win, I have not done enough to warrant a pick.

"I'm not asking for one. I don't expect one. I think there are a lot of better options for the U.S. side.''

Mickelson has played on every U.S. team dating to his first Presidents Cup in 1994, including last year's Ryder Cup in France. The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, and Woods will make four at-large selections to round out his 12-man team that will face an international team the week of Nov. 4.

Since his 44th career victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mickelson has just a single top-20 finish -- a tie for 18th at the Masters. He has lamented this being the worst stretch of his career, but he has gotten serious in recent months about diet and fitness in an effort to turn his game around.

Woods has plenty of other choices for the four spots, including himself -- which is a possibility that he has not ruled out. Others who should receive strong consideration are Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed -- they finished ninth to 12th on the Presidents Cup points list; Woods was 13th.

What is unclear is if Mickelson would consider -- or would be asked -- to serve as an assistant captain to Woods. The two make up part of a Ryder Cup committee that has helped make decisions about captains and assistant captains at both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Although Mickelson's form has been poor for much of this year, he contends that he sees his game turning toward the better and has a goal of making next year's U.S. Ryder Cup team at age 50.

"I am starting to play much better golf, and I'm exciting about the upcoming season," Mickelson said. "I'm excited about making the Ryder Cup team next year, and I plan on doing that."