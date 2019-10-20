Everything you need to know for Tiger, Rory, Day and Matsuyama at The Challenge: Japan Skins

Tiger Woods hasn't been seen in competition since August, when he closed out his PGA Tour season with a 37th-place finish at the BMW Championship. He returns this week, first with a made-for-TV match with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. So here's everything you need to know for "The Challenge: Japan Skins."

When

They tee off Sunday night into Monday morning. Coverage begins before midnight ET, with the first shots set for midnight.

Where

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Japan

What's at stake

It's follows the format of the old-time Skins Game, which used to be played around Thanksgiving every year and featured some of golf's biggest names. Fred Couples was the king of the Skins Game. For this one, here's what they are playing for in this one:

Holes 1-6: $10,0000 per skin

Holes 7-12: $15,000 per skin

Holes 13-17: $20,000

18th hole: $100,000

Like Woods' match last year with Phil Mickelson, there is the promise of "challenges" amongst the players.

How to watch

Those in the United States can watch on Golf Channel, with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. ET. Outside the U.S., you can watch by signing up for GOLFTV.