RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Parel rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 15th with birdies on the par-5 16th and 18th at The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course. He won twice last season on the 50-and-over tour.

Tolles, the first-round leader, shot a 67. He also birdied 16 and 18 after dropping a stroke on 15.

Tolles is winless in three seasons on tour and entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, with the top 54 advancing to the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1/3 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Colin Montgomerie was a stroke back at 11 under after a 67.

Bernhard Langer (65), Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and Retief Goosen (68) were 9 under.