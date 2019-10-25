Zozo Championship to finish Monday due to rain

CHIBA, Japan -- Due to more than 6 inches of rain that fell on the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course on Friday, tee times have been adjusted, spectators will not be allowed Saturday and the PGA Tour announced the Zozo Championship would need a Monday finish to complete 72 holes.

Rain that washed out play Friday and postponed the second round to Saturday caused officials to push back tee times three hours. They are now scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET Friday) through 11:30 a.m.

The hope is to get the entire second round completed Saturday, but it is unclear if there will be an attempt to play more than 18 holes on Sunday.

Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland are tied for the lead after opening the tournament with scores of 64.

This is the first official PGA Tour event to be played in Japan. The PGA Tour announced it was denying spectator entrance on Saturday due to safety concerns.