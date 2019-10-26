CHIBA, Japan -- Brooks Koepka was not on the commitment list for next week's WGC-HSBC Champions after withdrawing from a PGA Tour event in South Korea on Oct 18.

Koepka, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, slipped on wet concrete during the second round of the CJ Cup, where he was the defending champion. He aggravated his left knee on which he had stem cell treatment in August.

His management team has not provided an update on his medical status, but Koepka had originally intended to play next week in China.

Among those who will be at the first World Golf Championship event of the 2019-20 season are defending champion Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.

Koepka was planning to make the event his last before the Presidents Cup in December. U.S. captain Tiger Woods said Koepka was weighing his options and that he would allow him time to make a decision on playing.