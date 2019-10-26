England's Oliver Fisher finished the second round of the Portugal Masters with a one-shot lead over Justin Walters and Jeunghun Wang on Friday.

Fisher, who scored the first sub-60 round in European Tour history at last year's edition of the competition, was joint-second with Walters and Jake McLeod after the first round, with Louis de Jager two shots ahead in first place.

De Jager slipped down the leaderboard on Friday, however, to sit five strokes behind Fisher, who carded 65 for the second consecutive round.

Meanwhile, top seed Matt Wallace scored 70 as he failed to climb the leaderboard.