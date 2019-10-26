South Africa's Brandon Stone shot a round of 66 as he finished the third day of the Portugal Masters with a two-shot lead over compatriot Dean Burmester and England's Oliver Fisher Saturday.

Stone started poorly, bogeying the third hole, but then carded six birdies to jump to the top of the leaderboard at 15-under par.

Burmaster also had an impressive performance to end the day with five birdies and one eagle, finishing on 65 to tie England's Fisher in second.

Fisher, who was leading after Friday's session, slipped down the leaderboard after three consecutive bogeys saw him finish the day on 13-under-par after a round of 71.