Tiger, facing one last hurdle, stands just seven holes away from history

CHIBA, Japan -- Tiger Woods left Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in darkness Sunday night. When he returns Monday morning it won't be much lighter.

This is typically a worst-case scenario for Woods, who doesn't do well with marathon days on the golf course followed by early wake-up calls.

And yet, it almost could not have worked out any better.

The heavy lifting is mostly complete at the Zozo Championship, where Woods is just seven holes away from his 82nd PGA Tour victory, which would tie the long-held record set by Sam Snead. Woods leads by three over Hideki Matsuyama, who has just six holes left.

Having to play 29 holes Sunday was certainly not ideal for Woods, whose back problems and other various maladies have been well chronicled. Heck, Woods is playing his first event since Aug. 20 knee surgery that didn't allow him to practice until a month ago.

Long bouts of standing are tough on the back, and walking a wet golf course is no bargain, either.

"It's not that easy,'' Woods said. "Considering that I had the stress of the lead. And under the gun for that period of time. And having come off a knee procedure and haven't really stressed it like this. I've played 36 holes, but I've been in a cart. Very different than playing tournament golf. Everything else held up pretty good.''

And yet, Woods has looked amazingly good, far better than at any time since he won the Masters. Nobody would have been surprised if this week had been a struggle, especially given the physical woes he had to overcome, coupled with the never-ending struggles the golf swing, short game and putting present to players who are not sharp.

After rounds of 64-64-66 gave him a three-shot advantage heading into the final round, it might have been nice for Woods to relax with some therapy and the knowledge he had another day to get the job done.

Instead after a short break, he went right back at it, and managed to increase his advantage over Matsuyama, who has done his best to challenge Woods' popularity in his homeland but has not quite been able to match Woods' firepower -- despite his last two birdies.

Woods has made 25 birdies so far and just seven bogeys. His iron game has been as good as at any time since the Masters, where he led the field in greens in regulation on his way to winning a fifth green jacket. The short game, typically rusty after a layoff, has been spot on. And Woods has made a ton of putts, never once needing as many as 30 putts in any round.

When he shot an opening-round 64, it was only good enough for a tie with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Then, after a day-long deluge led to deadly conditions in Chiba and a golf course that was virtually unplayable, the second round was delayed until Saturday. Woods again shot 64, taking a two-shot lead over Woodland and a three-shot advantage over Matsuyama.

Sunday was the big day, with so much golf ahead, due to all the weather problems on Friday.

Woods never flinched. He made six birdies in the third round and managed to increase his lead by a shot. He had three more in abbreviated play later to keep the same advantage over Matsuyama.

More than a predominance of players, Woods needs time to get ready for a round of golf, certainly a competitive one. And it might be even more time than we think.

Not one to disclose much about what he does to prepare, it is safe to say he goes through an extensive gym warm-up followed by stretching and a session with a physical therapist. All to deal with the various aches and pains associated with his various back surgeries.

And that doesn't include the hour-plus golf course warm-up that is standard prior to every round.

"It was a long day in the saddle today,'' he said.

First up, food. Then recovery. Then sleep. Then getting ready all over again.

It will be another early morning, but the reward after a long week in Japan is right there, the most unlikely of victories for Woods and a record-tying one at that.