          Tiger Woods makes case for Presidents Cup spot with win

          11:56 PM ET
          Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
          CHIBA, Japan -- Tiger Woods the player seemingly made it pretty easy Monday for Tiger Woods the Presidents Cup captain.

          There has been considerable speculation about whether Woods would pick himself among four captain's choices for the 12-man team that will play against an International squad at Royal Melbourne in December. Woods' victory on Monday at the Zozo Championship seemingly cleared that up.

          "Well, I think I certainly, as a player, got the captain's attention,'' Woods said after his 82nd PGA Tour victory.

          The win was Woods' third in his past 14 tournaments, including the Masters. He finished 13th in the final Presidents Cup standings, with the top eight automatically qualifying.

          Given his poor play over the summer and the knee surgery he had in August, there was plenty of reason to believe that he might not pick himself. Others in the discussion are Gary Woodland, the U.S. Open champion, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na and Kevin Kisner.

          Woods would get an extra pick if injured Brooks Koepka is unable to play.

          "That's dumb if he doesn't pick himself,'' said Woodland, who played the final 36 holes with Woods and finished fifth. "He's a factor even if he's not playing. He's a force. Obviously going to be there anyway, but he's a force from a mental standpoint. It gives the whole team confidence as well. Greatest golfer we've all ever seen play.''

          Woods will make his four at-large selections on Nov. 7. The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15.

