TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Swinging Skirts on Thursday.

Korda, who earned her first LPGA Tour victory here last year, had three bogeys but made up for it with seven birdies and an eagle.

Despite strong gusts at Miramar Golf Country Club, 28 players managed to shoot under par.

"It was a tough one out there," Korda said. "The wind was really strong."

Minjee Lee of Australia, who was the runner-up a year ago, was a stroke off the pace after a 67.

Four more players were another stroke behind -- Amy Olson, Caroline Masson, Angel Yin and Su Oh -- and six others were three off the lead.

Nelly Korda is in a share of the first-round lead as she looks to defend her Swinging Skirts title. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Korda's eagle on the par-4 15th made the difference.

"I've been so close and it's lipped out a couple of times," she said, explaining her 8-iron shot. "Finally, when it went in, it felt really good."

Hur could have a slight edge in the tournament. Her husband, Kevin Wang, is in the gallery. He doesn't always get to see her play, although he has seen her win tour events in Scotland and Indianapolis. Her parents were also in attendance.

When the South Korean was asked if her husband was a lucky charm, she replied: "Yes."