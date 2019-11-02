        <
          Rory McIlroy takes 1-shot lead into final round in Shanghai

          4:38 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SHANGHAI -- Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a Saturday of big runs and ugly collapses at the HSBC Champions.

          Oosthuizen opened with five straight birdies and closed with two birdies in his last three holes for a 65.

          McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

          Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.

