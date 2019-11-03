        <
          Brendon Todd shoots 9-under 62 to win Bermuda Championship

          5:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda -- Brendon Todd ran away with the Bermuda Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at calm Port Royal Golf Club.

          Needing to birdie the final two holes to shoot 59, Todd missed a 20-foot birdie try on the par-5 17th and closed with a bogey after taking three shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in the first-year event.

          Two strokes behind Higgs entering the final round, Todd opened with a par, then birdied the next seven. The 34-year-old former University of Georgia player also birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 15.

          Two months after regaining his tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Todd earned a two-year exemption, $540,000 and spots at Kapalua, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. He won the 2014 Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour title.

          Higgs closed with a 68. The former SMU player made the sixth start of his rookie season after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and finishing fifth on the developmental tour's regular-season points list to earn a PGA Tour card.

          Brian Gay (67), Hank Lebioda (63), Scottie Scheffler (66) and Aaron Wise (65) tied for third at 18 under.

