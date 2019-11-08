        <
        >

          Hannah Green, Ai Suzuki tied for lead in Japan Classic

          2:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SHIGA, Japan -- Australian Hannah Green shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to finish the first round of the LPGA Japan Classic tied for the lead with local favorite Ai Suzuki.

          Green carded five birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish one stroke ahead of six golfers, including Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho.

          Ko had an erratic round that featured seven birdies, a double-bogey and a bogey in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

          Defending champion Nasa Hataoka shot a 71 and was tied for 35th place. Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, struggled with her game and shot a 74.

          Two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng was three strokes back after a 70.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices