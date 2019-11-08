Austria's Matthias Schwab carded a second-round 67 to take a solo lead at the Turkish Open in Antalya on Friday.

Schwab, 24, began the day as joint-leader before getting off to a great start with an eagle at the first. The Austrian made a birdie on the last home to secure a solo lead at 12 under.

Schwab, who has nine Top 10 finishes so far this season, is yet to win an event since turning professional in 2017.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett carded a second-round 66 to move to tied second at 11 under, alongside Sweden's Alex Noren, Belgium's Thomas Detry and Britain's Ross Fisher.

Noren got off to a flying start on Friday, making five birdies on the front nine and would have finished the day tied for the lead had he not made a bogey on the last.

Detry had a roller coaster day, carding nine birdies and three bogeys on the way to a second-round 66.