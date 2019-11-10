SHIGA, Japan -- Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to win the LPGA Japan Classic by three strokes on Sunday.

Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).

Minjee Lee finished in third place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place three strokes back, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 that left her tied for sixth place with three others, including two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng (70).

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, was tied for 24th place after a 71.