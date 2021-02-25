How we got here: The Tiger Woods timeline

Stephania Bell discusses Tiger Woods' injuries and what the possible next steps could be in his recovery. (2:28)

This story was originally published on Nov. 27, 2019. It was updated on Feb. 24, 2021.

Injuries are nothing new to Tiger Woods, but he has never faced ones as serious as his multiple leg fractures suffered in a car crash on Tuesday in Southern California. Still, he has dealt with numerous health issues throughout his career, long before his first Masters win in 1997.

In 1994, Woods had surgery on his left knee to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue. There was a surgery on Dec. 13, 2002, that saw fluid removed from inside and outside the ACL. He also had benign cysts removed from his left knee, missing the 2003 season opener.

In 2007, though, things really changed, setting the next stage of his life and a career filled with ups and downs:

The injuries start to mount

August 2007

Sometime after The Open played at Carnoustie that year, Woods said he ruptured his ACL while running. But he was able to keep playing and won the PGA Championship.

April 15, 2008

Two days after a runner-up finish at the Masters, Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee -- his third knee surgery -- to repair cartilage damage. Several weeks later, he was informed that he had two stress fractures in his left tibia and was advised to take time off and use crutches.

June 24, 2008

Eight days after winning the U.S. Open, he had surgery on his left knee -- his fourth procedure -- to reconstruct his ACL, using a tendon from his right thigh. He also had cartilage repaired and did not play the rest of the year.

Feb. 25, 2009

Returns to the PGA Tour after eight months away due to surgery to replace the ACL in his left knee that occurred just days after winning the U.S. Open, his 14th major title, in a playoff over Rocco Mediate. Woods makes it to the second round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, where he is defeated by Tim Clark.

March 29, 2009

Stuns Sean O'Hair by coming from five strokes back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, converting a birdie putt on the 18th hole at Bay Hill to capture his first tournament title since the 2008 U.S. Open in just his third start after returning from knee surgery.

July 17, 2009

Coming off his third victory of the year at the AT&T National and having posted eight top-10 finishes -- including three wins -- in nine starts, Woods surprisingly misses the cut at The Open after rounds of 71-74 at Turnberry. It is his first missed cut as a pro at The Open and just his third as a pro in major championships.

Aug. 16, 2009

Following consecutive victories at the Buick Open and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Woods goes for three in a row at the PGA Championship, where he has a four-shot lead through 36 holes and a two-shot advantage heading into the final round. But unheralded Y.E. Yang shoots a final-round 70 to Woods' 75. It was the first time Woods failed to hold on to a 54-hole lead in a major championship.

Sept. 13, 2009

Cruises to an eight-shot victory with a final-round 68 at the BMW Championship, his sixth win of the year on the PGA Tour.

Sept. 27, 2009

Finishes second to Phil Mickelson by three strokes at the Tour Championship but wraps up his second FedEx Cup title in three years.

Nov. 15, 2009

Posts a seventh worldwide victory of the year by shooting a final-round 68 at Kingston Heath to capture the Australian Masters in Melbourne.

Nov. 25, 2009

A story published by the National Enquirer alleges Woods was having an affair with a New York woman named Rachel Uchitel, who had been with Woods while he competed in Australia. She later denied the report.

The scandal erupts

The damage to Tiger Woods' car after he hit a fire hydrant and his then-wife, Elin, had to break the back window to get him out. AP Photo

Nov. 27, 2009

Woods crashes his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a neighbor's tree early Friday morning following Thanksgiving. The incident happened just yards from his Florida home. Woods' wife, Elin, used a golf club to smash a back window as Tiger lay unconscious. Woods was briefly hospitalized.

Nov. 29, 2009

Woods releases a statement on his website taking blame for an "embarrassing" crash and saying that "This situation is my fault, and it's obviously embarrassing to my family and me. I'm human and I'm not perfect. I will certainly make sure this doesn't happen again."

Nov. 30, 2009

Citing the injuries suffered in the accident, Woods withdraws from the Chevron World Challenge, the annual tournament that benefits his foundation and is run by his staff. He says he will not compete again until next year.

Dec. 1, 2009

The Florida Highway Patrol announces that Woods faces a $164 fine for careless driving and four demerit points against his driver's license. He will not face criminal charges. The same day, Us Weekly magazine says it has a cover story in which Jaimee Grubbs, a 31-year-old cocktail waitress, says she had an affair with Woods for more than two years and has text messages to prove it.

Dec. 2, 2009

Woods admits to unspecified "transgressions" that he regrets "with all my heart" in a statement on his website. "I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves," he said. "I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone."

Dec. 11, 2009

The Sun, a British tabloid, reports that Woods is ready to quit golf to save his marriage. Woods releases a statement the same day on his website saying he is taking an indefinite leave from golf to work on saving his marriage. "After much soul-searching, I have decided to take an indefinite break from professional golf," Woods said. "I need to focus my attention on being a better husband, father and person."

Dec. 12, 2009

Gillette, one of Woods' sponsors, says it will phase him out of its advertisements while he takes time away from the game.

Dec. 13, 2009

Accenture Ltd. becomes the first major sponsor to completely cut ties with Woods, saying the golfer is "no longer the right representative" after the "circumstances of the last two weeks." Woods had made his return at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February.

Dec. 31, 2009

AT&T becomes the second sponsor to break ties with Woods. The company will continue to sponsor the AT&T National, which benefits Woods' foundation, but Woods will not be the tournament host.

Jan. 16, 2010

Several reports indicate Woods has checked into a sexual addiction treatment facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Four days later, a celebrity website posts photos from the National Enquirer that show Woods at the facility.

Feb. 11, 2010

Woods leaves inpatient therapy after 45 days and returns to his Florida home.

Tiger Woods reads a statement in which he apologizes for his actions. Scot Tucker/AP Images; Florida Highway Patrol/Getty Images; Eric Gay/AP Images

Feb. 19, 2010

In a 13½-minute statement televised to a worldwide audience from PGA Tour headquarters in Florida, Woods makes his first public comments since the scandal began but takes no questions. "I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable," Woods says to a room full of family members, supporters and three journalists. "For all that I have done, I am so sorry. I have a lot to atone for, but there's one issue I really want to discuss. Some people have speculated that Elin somehow hurt or attacked me on Thanksgiving night. It hurts me that people would fabricate a story like that." Woods gives no indication when he will return to competitive golf.

Feb. 25, 2010

Gatorade ends its contract with Woods after having three years earlier announced plans to develop a branded drink called Gatorade Tiger.

March 16, 2010

Woods issues a statement announcing his return to competitive golf at the Masters. "After a long and necessary time away from the game, I feel like I'm ready to start my season at Augusta," he says.

March 21, 2010

Woods conducts his first television interviews, five minutes each with the Golf Channel and ESPN, in which parameters are set for him to be standing during each. He tells Golf Channel that he tried to stop having extramarital affairs but couldn't; he tells ESPN he is "a little nervous" about the reception he will receive from spectators at the Masters. Read the entire interview here.

Golf and pain

April 8, 2010

In the first round of the Masters, his first competition in five months, Woods shoots 68 at Augusta National -- the first time he has broken 70 on the opening day of the tournament.

April 11, 2010

Woods begins the final round with a chance at victory, but falls out of contention and shoots 69, tying for fourth.

May 9, 2010

During the final round of the Players Championship, Woods withdraws on the seventh hole with a neck injury he fears is a bulging disk.

May 10, 2010

Noticeably absent during the Players Championship, Hank Haney, Woods' coach since 2004, says he is no longer his swing coach.

July 4, 2010

For the first time in 11 years, Woods fails to break par in any round of a PGA Tour event, tying for 46th at the AT&T National, where he had won the year prior.

Aug. 8, 2010

At a place where he has won seven times, Woods beats just one player at Firestone during the Bridgestone Invitational, posting the highest 72-hole score of his career (298) to finish in a tie for 78th.

Aug. 10, 2010

At the PGA Championship, Woods asks instructor Sean Foley to videotape his swing during a practice round, leading to a formal working arrangement.

Aug. 23, 2010

Woods and Elin Nordegren are officially divorced.

Aug. 26, 2010

Woods opens with a 65 at The Barclays to share the 18-hole lead, the only time all year his name is atop a leaderboard.

Sept. 7, 2010

Woods is chosen by captain Corey Pavin as one of his four at-large picks for the Ryder Cup to be played in Wales.

Sept. 10, 2010

With a tie for 15th at the BMW Championship, Woods fails to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time in his career.

Oct. 4, 2010

Woods has his best Ryder Cup, making seven birdies and an eagle in singles against Francesco Molinari, to go 3-1 overall. But the U.S. team loses 14½ to 13½.

Oct. 31, 2010

Woods' record streak of 281 consecutive weeks atop the Official World Ranking comes to an end when Lee Westwood takes over the No. 1 spot.

Nov. 7, 2010

A final-round 68 means a tie for sixth at the HSBC Champions, officially ending Woods' streak of 14 consecutive years with at least one PGA Tour victory.

Nov. 17, 2010

Woods tweets for the first time.

What's up everyone. Finally decided to try out twitter! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 17, 2010

He picks up more than 80,000 followers within the first 12 hours.

April 10, 2011

Woods is briefly tied for the lead during the final round of the Masters, where he shoots a final-round 67 to tie for fourth. But during the third round, he suffers an Achilles/knee injury while hitting a shot off pine straw, an injury that worsens and would eventually cause him to miss three months.

May 12, 2011

Woods returns at the Players Championship but, with his injury, shoots 42 for nine holes at TPC Sawgrass and withdraws. He doesn't return until late in the summer.

Tiger's long partnership with caddie Steve Williams comes to an end. Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images

July 20, 2011

Woods announces that he has parted ways with longtime caddie Steve Williams, who says he is "shocked" by the decision. The parting had actually come two weeks earlier, but the news was kept quiet until after The Open. Woods won 72 times, including 13 major championships, over 12 years with Williams as his caddie. Part of the alleged reason for the split was Williams' decision to work for Adam Scott on an interim basis while Woods was out.

Aug. 4, 2011

After missing the U.S. Open and The Open, Woods returns to competitive golf at Firestone Country Club, where he has previously won seven times. But after an opening-round 68, he struggles, finishing in a tie for 37th, 18 strokes behind winner Adam Scott. Afterward, Steve Williams calls it "the greatest" of his caddie victories.

Aug. 11, 2011

Woods opens the PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club with a 77, assuring a missed cut and meaning Woods will not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time.

Sept. 23, 2011

Following the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Woods announces that he is hiring veteran caddie Joe LaCava to work for him. LaCava, who had spent the majority of his caddie career with Fred Couples, had been working for Dustin Johnson.

Sept. 26, 2011

Despite having played just two tournaments since the Masters, Woods is selected by captain Fred Couples at one of his at-large selections for the Presidents Cup to be played in December. There was no drama, as Couples had said weeks earlier that Woods would be on the team.

Nov. 13, 2011

Woods' closest brush with victory since 2009 comes at the Australian Open, where rounds of 68-67 give him the 36-hole lead. A third-round 75 dooms his chances, but Woods rebounds with a final-round 67 to finish 2 strokes behind winner Greg Chalmers in third place.

Nov. 20, 2011

Woods earns the clinching point in the United States' 19-15 Presidents Cup victory at Royal Melbourne as he wins his singles match, 4 and 3, over Aaron Baddeley. Woods goes 2-3 overall in the competition.

Dec. 4, 2011

At the Chevron World Challenge, Woods' annual event to benefit his foundation, he shoots a final-round 69 to edge Zach Johnson by a stroke, winning for the first time since 2009. Although the victory is unofficial, it does come with world ranking points and boosts him to 21st in the world after he had been 50th following the Australian Open.

March 4, 2012

Woods puts a scare into Rory McIlroy as he rallies with a final-day 62 that includes an eagle on the 18th hole at the Honda Classic. He ends up 2 shots behind McIlroy but a week later withdraws during the final round at Doral due to an Achilles issue.

March 25, 2012

A final-round 70 is good enough for a 5-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first official win since December 2009 and first on the PGA Tour since September 2009.

June 3, 2012

With the help of a holed pitch shot from behind the 16th green, Woods shoots a final-round 67 to rally for a 2-shot victory at the Memorial, his second win of the year and fifth overall at Jack Nicklaus' tournament. It is the 73rd PGA Tour victory of his career, tying him with the Golden Bear for second most behind Sam Snead.

July 1, 2012

A third victory of the year comes at the AT&T National, the tournament at Congressional that benefits Woods' foundation. It comes the day after a severe storm meant playing before no spectators.

Aug. 12, 2012

After holding a share of the 36-hole lead in a major for the second time this year, Woods again has a poor third round, shooting 74 to fall off the pace at the PGA Championship at Kiawah, where Rory McIlroy notches his second major title. Woods ties for 11th.

Dec. 2, 2012

Woods ends his competitive golf year with a tied-for-fourth finish at the World Challenge, his foundation event in California, 8 strokes behind winner Graeme McDowell. Woods ends 2012 ranked third in the world.

Jan. 18, 2013

Woods begins the season with a trip to the Middle East, where he misses the cut by 1 stroke after a rules violation during the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Woods mistakenly took a drop from a ball embedded in sand, and the 2-shot penalty has him leaving early. It is the first and so far only time Woods has missed the cut in a non-PGA Tour event.

Jan. 27, 2013

Back on familiar turf at Torrey Pines, Woods races out to a big lead before the tournament plods to a Monday finish due to multiple fog delays. Woods eventually prevails by 4 shots at the Farmers Insurance Open, his seventh win at the San Diego venue and eighth overall as a pro.

March 10, 2013

With the help of a putting tip from Steve Stricker, Woods needs only a final-round 71 to defeat, of all people, Stricker by 2 shots in the WGC Cadillac Championship at Doral.

March 24, 2013

Needing a Monday finish, Woods prevails over Justin Rose at Bay Hill to capture his eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational. The victory moves Woods back to No. 1 in the world for the first time since late 2010.

April 14, 2013

Woods ties for fourth at the Masters after a high-profile rules snafu during the second round in which he was deemed to have taken an improper drop after hitting his approach to the par-5 15th hole off the flagstick and into the water. At the time, a close birdie chance would have tied Woods for the lead. Instead, with the penalty strokes eventually handed down the next morning, Woods made an 8 on the hole and never recovered.

May 12, 2013

At a place that has traditionally given him fits, Woods prevails at TPC Sawgrass for his second Players Championship title. But he doesn't escape controversy, as there is a mid-tournament spat with Sergio Garcia, as well as an issue with a penalty drop Woods took during the final round. It is his fourth victory of the year.

July 21, 2013

In contention at Muirfield heading into the final round, Woods shoots 74 while Phil Mickelson rallies with a 66 to capture the Claret Jug and The Open. When he fails to win the PGA Championship, Woods has gone more than five years and 18 major championships played without winning one of the Grand Slam events.

Aug. 4, 2013

Aided by a career-low-matching 61 in the second round, Woods cruises to a 7-shot victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his seventh victory at Firestone Country Club. It would be his last win for more than five years.

Aug. 25, 2013

The first signs of back trouble appear for Woods, who drops to the ground in pain after hitting a shot during the final round of the Barclays at Liberty National. Woods ends up finishing second to Adam Scott.

Dec. 8, 2013

Woods ends his year by suffering a playoff defeat to Zach Johnson at the World Challenge.

March 2, 2014

After starting the year with poor performances at Torrey Pines (T80) and in Dubai (T41), Woods withdraws during the final round of the Honda Classic -- after shooting a third-round 65 -- with back issues.

March 9, 2014

His back sore, Woods plays the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral without a practice round and shoots a third-round 66 to get into contention. Then he swings awkwardly out of a bunker during the final round, shoots 78 without a bogey, and is in obvious distress.

April 1, 2014

Woods announces he will miss the Masters for the first time in 20 years, his lingering back problems making it impossible for him to play. He ends up having the first of four microdiscectomy surgeries to alleviate nerve pressure in his lower back.

June 26, 2014

Just more than two months following surgery, Woods returns to his tournament, the Quicken Loans National, at Congressional, where he misses the cut.

Aug. 3, 2014

Following a lackluster performance at The Open, Woods returns to defend his title at Firestone, but is again sidetracked, withdrawing in pain after just nine holes and putting the following week's PGA Championship in doubt.

Aug. 8, 2014

Woods manages to tee it up at the PGA, but misses the cut, ending his season because he will not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Aug. 25, 2014

Woods announces on his website that he has parted ways with instructor Sean Foley, who had worked with him dating to the 2010 PGA Championship.

Nov. 22, 2014

Woods announces that he has hired instructor Chris Como as a "swing consultant."

Dec. 7, 2014

After an opening-round 77 at his former home course, Isleworth, Woods finishes tied for last in the 18-man Hero World Challenge, ending his year having played in just nine worldwide events and ranked 25th in the world.

Jan. 30, 2015

The new year begins ominously at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Woods clearly has issues with his short game that some describe as "the yips." A second-round 82 is just the second time in his pro career that he has failed to break 80.

Feb. 5, 2015

Woods plays just 11 holes at Torrey Pines before deciding to withdraw with lower-back stiffness. He would later announce he is taking an indefinite break from the game to work through various issues.

April 12, 2015

After considerable conjecture about his return, Woods makes his first start in nine weeks at the Masters, where his chipping woes seem to be gone and where a final-round 73 relegates him to a tie for 17th. It would be the only major championship of the year in which he made the cut.

June 6, 2015

A third-round 85 at the Memorial is the highest score of Woods' professional career. It relegates him to a Sunday morning tee time, first off and alone. Thousands of spectators show up early at Muirfield Village to see him play by himself and shoot 74, finishing 71st, last among those who made the 36-hole cut.

June 18, 2015

An opening-round 80 at Chambers Bay is Woods' third score in the 80s of the year and leads to a missed cut at the U.S. Open -- just the second time in his career that he failed to qualify for the final 36 holes at the tournament.

July 16, 2015

Back at the Old Course, site of two of his major victories, Woods badly mishits his second shot on the opening hole and into the burn that fronts the green, opens with successive bogeys on his way to a 76, and misses the cut for just the second time at The Open.

Aug. 15, 2015

Another major, another missed cut for Woods, who can't get it going at Whistling Straits, missing his fourth cut of the year.

Aug. 23, 2015

A surprise entrant at the Wyndham Championship, Woods shares the 36-hole lead in the regular-season-ending tournament before a final-round 70 relegates him to a tie for 10th -- 4 strokes behind winner Davis Love III. It is Woods' best finish in 11 tournaments, but he fails to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Sept. 16, 2015

Woods has microdiscectomy surgery for a second time to alleviate an impingement in a disk in his lower back. It is the same surgery Woods had performed on March 31, 2014, after which he didn't play competitive golf for three months. He later says he expects a "long and tedious process" before he can return to competitive golf.

Oct. 28, 2015

Woods has another microdiscectomy surgery, adding more doubts about a hoped-for comeback in 2016.