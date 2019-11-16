South Africa's Zander Lombard held his lead despite struggling to a 72 at the third round of the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Saturday.

Lombard, 24, stumbled on the front nine, making bogey and double bogey in the final few holes before the turn. The South African fought back to make four birdies and a bogey to finish even par for the day, taking a one shot lead into the final round on Sunday.

Thomas Detry, 26, had a share of the lead going into the final hole after he made five birdies on the back nine, but the Belgian made a bogey on the 18th for a second-consecutive round to card 69 and share second place.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen sits alongside Detry at 10 under for the tournament after carding a third-round 71.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the penultimate tournament in the 2019 Race to Dubai, whose leader Austria's Bernd Wiesberger continued his solid former on Saturday, carding 70 to share sixth position at six under for the tournament.