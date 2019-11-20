        <
          LPGA commissioner Mike Whan gets long-term contract extension

          11:02 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NAPLES, Fla. -- Mike Whan pulled the LPGA Tour out of a deep hole when he took over as a commissioner nine years ago, and he's not finished yet.

          Whan has signed what the LPGA described only as a long-term contract extension that keeps him in charge as women's golf tries to expand its exposure through a new television contract being negotiated.

          He joined the LPGA Tour in September 2010 when it had only 23 tournaments on the schedule and total prize money of about $40 million. The tour had 32 events this year, and its CME Globe Tour Championship has a $5 million purse, with $1.5 million going to the winner in the richest payout ever in women's golf.

          The television contract expires in 2021.

