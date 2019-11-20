Brooks Koepka will miss next month's Presidents Cup due to a knee issue that he originally addressed with stem cell treatment.

Woods has already chosen Rickie Fowler to replace Koepka on his 12-man team that will play an International squad at Royal Melbourne in Australia beginning Dec. 12.

"Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the USA Presidents Cup team because of my knee injury," he said in a statement. "I notified Captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time. I consider it to be a high honor to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete. ⠀ Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100% in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal. ⠀

"I'm sorry I won't be able to represent the Red, White, and Blue this time around and I wish my teammates nothing but the best as they work to retain the Presidents Cup for the USA."

The No. 1-ranked player in the world has not competed since he withdrew from the CJ Cup in South Korea last month after aggravating the injury. He previously had missed the cut in Las Vegas, his first event since the procedure that followed the Tour Championship.

Fowler will now play for the third time on the U.S. Team following a strong showing in 2017 at Liberty National where he was undefeated with a 3-0-1 record.

"I spoke to Rickie and he has agreed to join the U.S. Team," Woods said. "Rickie has played on a couple Presidents Cup teams, was someone seriously considered for a pick and is well respected and liked by his teammates. I know he's going to do a great job for us. We're all excited about this year's event. The course is outstanding, the fans will be loud and we're playing against great competitors. We're ready to go."