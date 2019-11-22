        <
        >

          Lorenzo-Vera takes three shot lead in Dubai

          France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera is yet to win a European Tour event since joining the tour in 2008. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images
          9:01 AM ET
          • ESPN

          France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera continued his good form to card a 69 and take a three shot lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday, while England's Tommy Fleetwood edged closer to being named Europe's No. 1.

          Lorenzo-Vera entered the day with a one shot lead and got off to a flying start, making birdie on the opening two holes. The Frenchman finished 12 under for the tournament, despite carding three second-round bogeys.

          Fleetwood shrugged off two early bogeys at the third and fourth holes to end the day tied second at 9 under alongside Spain's Jon Rahm. The Englishman moved to a share of second place behind Austria's Bernd Wiesberger in the Race to Dubai rankings with 36 holes remaining of the season.

          Rahm made an eagle at the par-5 18th to move to 9 under, staying firmly in contention to win the Race to Dubai competition.

          England's Tom Lewis occupies fourth place at 7 under, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy slumped to a second-round 74 after making a double-bogey at the sixth hole, as well as two bogeys early on the back nine.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices