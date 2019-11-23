ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 on Saturday at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.

Todd, who overcame a case of the yips that nearly drove him from the game, is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).

Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.

Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.