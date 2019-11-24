        <
          Jon Rahm birdies final hole to secure Race of Dubai title

          Jon Rahm clinched the Race to Dubai title with a birdie on the final hole. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
          • Reuters

          Spain's Jon Rahm claimed the Race to Dubai title Sunday after he held off fellow contender Tommy Fleetwood to secure a one-shot victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

          Rahm opened up a six-shot advantage after seven holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates before Fleetwood made a late charge, finishing with a final round 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18-under.

          Needing a birdie at the final hole to beat Fleetwood's mark, Rahm produced a sublime bunker shot to within three feet before rolling home to secure the Harry Vardon Trophy.

          Rahm became the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to win the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai crown or its predecessor, the Order of Merit.

