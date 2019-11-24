NAPLES, Fla. -- Sei Young Kim hit the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women's golf.

Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.

Charley Hull of England birdied her last three holes for a 66, the last one a 12-footer that gave her tie for the lead. Kim, who looked shaky in missing three straight birdie chances from 12 feet, tugged her approach to the top of a crown at the back of the green. The winning putt -- the money putt -- was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief.