          Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, more part of Hero Shot in Bahamas

          4:34 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
          Tiger Woods will be part of a six-man exhibition on Monday to kick off the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

          The "Hero Shot at Baha Mar'' will see the players hit a 100-yard wedge shot to a moving target in a pool at the Baha Mar hotel, starting at 4 p.m. ET. Woods will be joined by Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and defending champion Jon Rahm.

          Players will receive points based on their proximity to the target, with each player getting six attempts. The winners of three head-to-head matchups will advance to a three-person competition that will ultimately see two players competing for the title.

          The Hero World Challenge, Woods' annual event that benefits his foundation, begins Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Albany Golf Club and will conclude on Dec. 7.

