        <
        >

          Dustin Johnson withdraws from Hero World Challenge to prepare for President's Cup

          5:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JUPITER, Fla. -- Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.

          Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.

          Johnson says his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He says another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which starts Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

          Johnson says he has told Woods, the tournament host next week and the playing captain in Australia. He says Woods supports his decision.

          Chez Reavie was the next available player to replace Johnson in the 18-man field.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices