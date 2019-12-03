Spain's Jon Rahm has been named the 2019 European Tour Golfer of the Year.

Rahm finished the year as the No. 1-ranked player on the Euro Tour with victories at the Irish Open, Spanish Open and the World Tour Championship in Dubai.

He finished second at the BMW PGA Championship and Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

In the United States, the 25-year-old finished tied for ninth at The Masters and tied for third at the U.S. Open.

Rahm was selected by a panel of golf media. Ireland's Shane Lowry, who won The Open, finished second in the voting.

Rahm joins Seve Ballesteros (1986, 88, 91) and Sergio Garcia (2017) as the third Spaniard to receive the European Tour's Golfer of the Year award.