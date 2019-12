Tiger Woods is 43 years old. Justin Thomas is 26. So when the old man blasts one by him, as he did in Wednesday's first round of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger wasn't going miss the chance to let him hear about it.

Watch for yourself.

Age is just a number.



Just ask @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/kZec6UqeCX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2019

If Thomas wants to get even, he can show Woods his scorecard. On Wednesday. Thomas fired a 3-under 69; Woods posted an up-and-down 72.