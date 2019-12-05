Five-way tie for the lead at Mauritius Open

Denmark teenager Rasmus Hojgaard carded a superb 6-under 66 for a share of the lead after the first-round of the Mauritius Open on Thursday.

Hojgaard shares the lead with four other players, including Benjamin Hebert, Romain Langasque, Brandon Stone and Grant Forrest.

Hojgaard, 18, made an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole during a bogey-free round on the way to placing among the early tournament leaders.

Hojgaard is playing in his first season on the European Tour and made the cut on his tour debut at last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship, finishing the tournament tied for 49th place.

A tight pack follows the five leaders with nine players sitting at 5 under, including South African pair Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Zander Lombard, as well as Belgium's Thomas Detry.