Rookie Calum Hill fired a superb 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the Mauritius Open at the Heritage Golf Club on Friday.

Hill moved to 12-under for the tournament after he carded the best round of the day that included nine birdies and a bogey.

The 25-year-old Scot matched the lowest round of the week to lead after 36 holes in his second European Tour start. Hill won twice on the Challenge Tour last season, with a further three top 10 finishes.

Belgium's Thomas Detry sits one shot back, tied for second place with South Africa's Brandon Stone. Detry bounced back after he made two bridies in the opening four holes, going on to make four birdies on the next five holes on the way to carding 66.

Overnight-leader rookie Rasmus Hojgaard continued his good form to card 69 but dropped down to share ninth place after a day of low scoring.