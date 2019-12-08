        <
          Teenager Hojgaard wins tense playoff to take Mauritius Open title

          Rasmus Hojgaard became the third-youngest player to ever win a European Tour title as he took home the Mauritius Open trophy on Sunday. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
          11:28 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard gave a nerveless display in a tense sudden-death playoff Sunday to win the Mauritius Open in a three-man shootout.

          Hojgaard, 18, made eagle on the third playoff hole -- after Italy's Renato Paratore had been eliminated at the first -- to edge France's Antoine Rozner, and in so doing became the third-youngest winner on the European Tour.

          "To win so early in my career is amazing and I'm already looking forward to the next tournament," he said.

          Hojgaard needed a birdie to make the playoff, finishing on a 19-under-par round total of 269.

          "I was obviously nervous," he said, "but I had nothing to lose in the playoff, so it was driver all day.

          "Then, for the approach shots, I just kept telling myself to believe in myself and get the number right."

          Playing in just his fifth event on the European Tour, Hojgaard had been a shot behind at the start of the final round at the Heritage Golf Club.

          Only Italian Matteo Manassero -- who won twice as a 17-year-old -- and New Zealander Danny Lee have won on the European Tour at a younger age than Hojgaard.

