Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard gave a nerveless display in a tense sudden-death playoff Sunday to win the Mauritius Open in a three-man shootout.

Hojgaard, 18, made eagle on the third playoff hole -- after Italy's Renato Paratore had been eliminated at the first -- to edge France's Antoine Rozner, and in so doing became the third-youngest winner on the European Tour.

"To win so early in my career is amazing and I'm already looking forward to the next tournament," he said.

Hojgaard needed a birdie to make the playoff, finishing on a 19-under-par round total of 269.

"I was obviously nervous," he said, "but I had nothing to lose in the playoff, so it was driver all day.

"Then, for the approach shots, I just kept telling myself to believe in myself and get the number right."

Playing in just his fifth event on the European Tour, Hojgaard had been a shot behind at the start of the final round at the Heritage Golf Club.

Only Italian Matteo Manassero -- who won twice as a 17-year-old -- and New Zealander Danny Lee have won on the European Tour at a younger age than Hojgaard.