MELBOURNE, Australia -- Tiger Woods the player is doing far better than Tiger Woods the captain so far at the Presidents Cup.

Woods birdied the first two holes and chipped in for another at the fifth at Royal Melbourne on Thursday to help him and partner Justin Thomas to a 4 and 3 four-ball (best ball) victory over Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

But as great as the start was for Woods, the rest of his U.S. team was struggling as he finished off his match against the International squad on the first day of the 13th Presidents Cup.

For the first time since 2005, the Americans were in danger of trailing after the first session, a huge boost for the International side, which has lost the last seven Presidents Cup and whose only victory came here at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

The International side has not led after any session of the Presidents Cup since the second day in 2005. It was leading three of the matches on the course.

Tiger Woods carried himself and partner Justin Thomas to a 4 and 3 four-ball (best ball) victory over the International pair of Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann on the first day of the 13th Presidents Cup. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Woods, the first playing captain at the Presidents Cup since the inaugural competition in 1994, put himself out in the first group with Thomas and immediately hit a tight approach on the short par-4 first, followed by another birdie at the par-5 second.

When he chipped in from over the green at the par-3 fifth, the Americans were 3-up, and although the International squad pulled with 1 after seven holes, it never got closer. Woods' birdies at the 11th and 14th holes kept the advantage, and he closed out the match with a 5-footer for another birdie at the 15th.

"It was important for us and the U.S. side to get off to a quick start," Woods said. "We got up on them early and kind of held on from there."

Woods might be playing the best of any American player at the moment. He won the Zozo Championship for his 82nd PGA Tour victory in October and finished fourth last week at the Hero World Challenge.

Despite a 26-hour journey to Australia and cool temperatures on Thursday morning, Woods showed no ill effects, swinging effortlessly and looking solid. He more or less carried Thomas, who contributed two birdies to winning holes.

"Tiger was working well out of the two of us today," Thomas said. "He played great. I didn't really take advantage of the opportunities I had, and that's what you have a partner for. It's nice knowing that and it's nice because I know he's playing well.

"He played great today. It's no coincidence why we won. He really carried me out there, and it was a tough day, and to have as many birdie putts as he had on a couple of holes was the reason we won the match."

Woods had been 0-4 in his previous four-ball matches in two Presidents Cups at Royal Melbourne and 7-9 overall. He improved his overall record to 25-15, pulling within one victory of the U.S. record for wins in the Presidents Cup held by Phil Mickelson.

The format on Friday switches to foursomes (alternate shot), with Woods and U.S. captain Ernie Els to put forth the pairings for the five matches at the conclusion of play on Thursday.