Welcome to the marathon session of the Presidents Cup. While the first two days were simple -- one session, five matches each -- the real grind and strategy arrives now at Royal Melbourne. There are two sessions, with four matches in each session -- the first one is better ball, the second alternate shot.

The United States made this event more interesting with a late push on Day 2. So here's how things look for Day 3:

Note: Matches begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Sitting out: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson for the United States; Cam Smith, Adam Hadwin, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen.

First session of Day 3: Better-ball format

Captain Tiger Woods decided Player Tiger Woods needed a rest. So Thomas will walk Royal Melbourne alongside another good friend, Fowler. After basically riding shotgun to the Tiger show on Day 1, Thomas put it together on Day 2, including the clinching putt and loud celebration at the 18th with Woods. Fowler, after a slow start on Day 2 with Gary Woodland, also made a late push to help the U.S. get a much-needed half point. That gives both Thomas and Fowler some momentum. The Internationals, meanwhile, enter the unknown with this pairing. Li has not yet played in this event, the only player to sit both days. Leishman is 1-1 in the two matches he played.

Prediction: Thomas/Fowler win 2 up.

This was the American team that started the turnaround on Day 2. Thomas' winning putt will get the attention -- after all, he invoked Terrell Owens with an "I love me some me" celebration and he was paired with Woods -- but it was Cantlay who set the tone. He made the first big putt on the 18th on Day 2, right before Thomas, getting the United States' first win of the day. This will be three straight matches together for Cantlay and Schauffele, two U.S. rookies. This will be Ancer's third different partner; he already has won with Louis Oosthuizen and Leishman. And Im has yet to lose, earning a victory and a tie so far.

Prediction: Tie.

play 0:53 Harig believes crowd are going too far with Reed banter ESPN's Bob Harig believes the performance of Patrick Reed may be impacted by constant heckling from the crowd.

If there's a head-scratcher among these pairings for the Americans, this is it. Reed and Simpson already have two losses together this week. Reed finally reacted to the crowd's heckling late on Day 2 after one of the few putts he has made, then immediately followed with an awful wedge approach on the next hole. Woods said Reed and Simpson have "done all the little things right." He can be forgiven if he got this wrong, considering Woods has been on the course himself and not watching all that has gone wrong with this pairing. Matsuyama and Pan teamed together in the first four-ball sessions of the week, handily beating -- you guessed it -- Reed and Simpson 4 and 3.

Prediction: Matsuyama/Pan win 3 and 2.

Both Americans have had a session of rest; Kuchar sat Day 1, Finau watched Day 2. Both are searching for their first point of the event. The International side entered this event hoping Scott would carry them; so far, he has. Scott is 2-0, including a win alongside An during the first four-ball matches of this competition.

Prediction: Scott/An win 1 up.