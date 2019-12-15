        <
          Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Tway finish strong, win QBE Shootout

          5:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NAPLES, Fla. -- Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.

          Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.

          Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s.

          Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were 27 under, also after a 63.

          Lexi Thompson and Sean O'Hair were last in the 12-team field at 8 under after a 70.

