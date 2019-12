Three years ago, Tiger Woods celebrated Christmas by unveiling his "Mac Daddy Santa" look. This year, he's celebrating by wearing a onesie.

Courtesy TaylorMade Golf

As part of a Christmas card sent by TaylorMade Golf, Woods is seen posing along with other players who endorse TaylorMade equipment in front of a fireplace with stockings.

Others in the photo wearing onesies are Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Matt Wolff.