          Masters 2020: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

          EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
          11:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 84th Masters Tournament will tee off on April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club with a well-known defending champion: Tiger Woods. In addition to whether Woods can defend his green jacket and add a sixth Masters win and 16th major title, there will be plenty of others to keep an eye on. Will Brooks Koepka start another dominant year at the majors? Is Rory McIlroy ready to overcome his Augusta National demons and complete his career Grand Slam? Can Jordan Spieth find his way? Does Phil Mickelson have one final bit of magic left in him?

          Here is everything you need to know as you count down the days until Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots to get things underway.

          Schedule

          When: April 9-12

          Where: Augusta National Golf Club

          Tee times: Announced April 7

          Past champions

          2019: Tiger Woods
          2018: Patrick Reed
          2017: Sergio Garcia
          2016: Danny Willett
          2015: Jordan Spieth
          2014: Bubba Watson
          2013: Adam Scott
          2012: Bubba Watson
          2011: Charl Schwartzel
          2010: Phil Mickelson
          2009: Angel Cabrera
          2008: Trevor Immelman
          2007: Zach Johnson
          2006: Phil Mickelson
          2005: Tiger Woods
          2004: Phil Mickelson
          2003: Mike Weir
          2002: Tiger Woods
          2001: Tiger Woods
          2000: Vijay Singh
          1999: Jose Maria Olazabal
          1998: Mark O'Meara
          1997: Tiger Woods
          1996: Nick Faldo
          1995: Ben Crenshaw
          1994: Jose Maria Olazabal
          1993: Bernhard Langer
          1992: Fred Couples
          1991: Ian Woosnam
          1990: Nick Faldo
          1989: Nick Faldo
          1988: Sandy Lyle
          1987: Larry Mize
          1986: Jack Nicklaus
          1985: Bernhard Langer
          1984: Ben Crenshaw
          1983: Seve Ballesteros
          1982: Craig Stadler
          1981: Tom Watson
          1980: Seve Ballesteros
          1979: Fuzzy Zoeller
          1978: Gary Player
          1977: Tom Watson
          1976: Raymond Floyd
          1975: Jack Nicklaus
          1974: Gary Player
          1973: Tommy Aaron
          1972: Jack Nicklaus
          1971: Charles Coody
          1970: Billy Casper
          1969: George Archer
          1968: Bob Goalby
          1967: Gay Brewer Jr.
          1966: Jack Nicklaus
          1965: Jack Nicklaus
          1964: Arnold Palmer
          1963: Jack Nicklaus
          1962: Arnold Palmer
          1961: Gary Player
          1960: Arnold Palmer
          1959: Art Wall Jr.
          1958: Arnold Palmer
          1957: Doug Ford
          1956: Jack Burke Jr.
          1955: Cary Middlecoff
          1954: Sam Snead
          1953: Ben Hogan
          1952: Sam Snead
          1951: Ben Hogan
          1950: Jimmy Demaret
          1949: Sam Snead
          1948: Claude Harmon
          1947: Jimmy Demaret
          1946: Herman Keiser
          1942: Byron Nelson
          1941: Craig Wood
          1940: Jimmy Demaret
          1939: Ralph Guldahl
          1938: Henry Picard
          1937: Byron Nelson
          1936: Horton Smith
          1935: Gene Sarazen
          1934: Horton Smith

