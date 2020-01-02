Masters 2020: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

The 84th Masters Tournament will tee off on April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club with a well-known defending champion: Tiger Woods. In addition to whether Woods can defend his green jacket and add a sixth Masters win and 16th major title, there will be plenty of others to keep an eye on. Will Brooks Koepka start another dominant year at the majors? Is Rory McIlroy ready to overcome his Augusta National demons and complete his career Grand Slam? Can Jordan Spieth find his way? Does Phil Mickelson have one final bit of magic left in him?

Here is everything you need to know as you count down the days until Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots to get things underway.

Schedule

When: April 9-12

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

Tee times: Announced April 7

