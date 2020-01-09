Phil Mickelson isn't shy about flexing -- whether it's his calves or that he once threw a $100 bill at country star Jake Owen to shut him up.

Yet, making a call to get a helicopter to escape a traffic jam to get out of a Guns N' Roses concert seems a little far-fetched, right?

Except, well, that one's true, too.

In a response to a Twitter thread started by Aidan Moher asking people to tell a story that sounds like a lie but is true, @rickspeterson tells this story:

I was in a limo that was stuck in traffic with @PhilMickelson , who called his agent to see if he could get a helicopter to evacuate us. — Rick Fil-A (@rickspeterson) January 8, 2020

It didn't take long for Mickelson to verify.

Guns n roses concert 1992. True story — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 8, 2020

Keep this in mind: Mickelson has made more than $90 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour. That doesn't count what he has made overseas or in endorsements. So, yeah, he has some money to try to call in a helicopter.