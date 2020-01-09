        <
        >

          That time Phil Mickelson tried to get a helicopter to escape traffic to get out of Guns N' Roses show

          Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
          10:14 AM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            Close
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          Phil Mickelson isn't shy about flexing -- whether it's his calves or that he once threw a $100 bill at country star Jake Owen to shut him up.

          Yet, making a call to get a helicopter to escape a traffic jam to get out of a Guns N' Roses concert seems a little far-fetched, right?

          Except, well, that one's true, too.

          In a response to a Twitter thread started by Aidan Moher asking people to tell a story that sounds like a lie but is true, @rickspeterson tells this story:

          It didn't take long for Mickelson to verify.

          Keep this in mind: Mickelson has made more than $90 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour. That doesn't count what he has made overseas or in endorsements. So, yeah, he has some money to try to call in a helicopter.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices