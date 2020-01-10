Michelle Wie announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is going to be a mother.

Wie posted on the social media site that she and husband Jonnie West are expecting a daughter.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!" Wie wrote.

Wie, 30, is not ready to start the 2020 LPGA season as she continues rehabilitating from hand and wrist injuries. She shut down play toward the end of the previous two seasons because of the injuries.

Wie will not tee it up next weekend in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, or the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Raton the following weekend.