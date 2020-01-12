        <
        >

          Tiger Woods' son Charlie shows he's got a pretty good golf swing already

          AP Photo/Seth Wenig
          10:25 AM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Tiger Woods is serving as a caddie for his son, Charlie, this weekend at a junior event in South Florida.

          And it appears that some of the finer points of the game have rubbed off on the younger Woods, who turns 11 next month.

          Take note of this action:

          Hey, it's just one swing, so let's not get carried away. But it sure looks good.

          As for Dad, he returns to action on the PGA Tour on Jan 23 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

