Tiger Woods is serving as a caddie for his son, Charlie, this weekend at a junior event in South Florida.

And it appears that some of the finer points of the game have rubbed off on the younger Woods, who turns 11 next month.

Take note of this action:

The swing of Charlie Woods 👀



Tiger looks on as his ten year old son swings on the range ahead of a junior event in Florida. pic.twitter.com/0WvwCw1hST — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) January 12, 2020

Hey, it's just one swing, so let's not get carried away. But it sure looks good.

As for Dad, he returns to action on the PGA Tour on Jan 23 at the Farmers Insurance Open.