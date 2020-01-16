        <
        >

          Brooks Koepka jabs back at Bryson DeChambeau abs barbs

          9:59 AM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have had their tense moments over the past year, mostly relating to slow play.

          Koepka thinks DeChambeau plays slow -- and has said so on a few occasions, including at last year's Northern Trust tournament where DeChambeau endured considerable criticism.

          DeChambeau, after an intense fall workout program that has seen him put on 25 pounds, took his own shot at the No. 1-ranked player, and it had to do with his fitness.

          "Yeah, I weigh more than him right now. Considerably more," DeChambeau was quoted as saying by Golf Digest on a Twitch feed. "Did you see the [ESPN] body issue? He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

          Koepka responded via Twitter, saying he is "2 short of a six pack," with a photo of his four major championship trophies -- two each for the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

          Playing his first tournament since a setback with a knee injury in October, Koepka opened the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with 6-under-par 66 on Thursday to finish two back of the leaders. DeChambeau shot 72 in the European Tour event.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices