PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico -- Jose Vega of Colombia holed out for eagle on the third hole and remarkably kept bogeys off his card on a blustery Friday for a 6-under 65 and a 3-shot lead at the Latin American Amateur.

Vega was at 3-under 139, the only player under par through two rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba.

Lukas Roessler (72) and Gabriel Morgan Birke (73), both from Chile, were at even-par 72 on the course that hosts the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour.