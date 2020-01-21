NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. -- There is not much vanity on display in the Nicklaus home, the one that overlooks a pool and Lake Worth Lagoon, a waterway to the Atlantic Ocean and where the most accomplished golfer in the game's history has resided since 1970.

Jack Nicklaus moved here just after he won The Open that year over Doug Sanders in a playoff at St. Andrews, where he flung his putter in the air and nearly conked himself in the head, a moment of joy that has lived on in highlight video for decades.

Fifty years later, he is still celebrating such victories, although now it is more about the five kids and 22 grandchildren and the charitable initiatives that he and his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, immersed themselves in long ago.

Barbara is in the kitchen, talking to their only daughter, Nan (and mom of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nick O'Leary), and a colleague involved with the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation. Jack is sitting nearby, taking it all in. This is where the five kids spent most of their youth and where the grandkids -- who call the winner of 18 major championships "Peepaw'' -- often congregate.

Jack is home today because he has made time to talk about his impending 80th birthday. Yes, the Golden Bear became an octogenarian on Tuesday, and he is taking such an occasion in stride -- and recognizing that it has become just that much easier to break his age on the golf course.

Typically, Nicklaus is self-deprecating these days when it comes to his golf game. He jokes about listening for the ball to hit the fairway -- it's so close, he can hear it -- rather than watching it soar into the sky. He has no problem with playing from the forward tees with his buddies down the road at The Bear's Club, the place he founded in 1999.

And when he heads to Augusta National, where each of the past two years he has played in the club's annual spring jamboree with fellow member Peyton Manning, Nicklaus doesn't even consider the championship tees from where he produced so much glory in winning the Masters six times.

"I play from the same place as Condoleezza Rice,'' said Nicklaus, referencing the former U.S. secretary of state who became one of the first women to join the club. Nicklaus is not bothered by this in the least, even if he admits it does bug him to no longer play golf like, well, Jack Nicklaus.

"Sure it does,'' Nicklaus said. "I want to play like Jack Nicklaus every time I tee it up. That's probably why I don't play much.''

Nicklaus often quips that when people approach him and say they wish they could play golf like Jack Nicklaus, "now I tell them they can.''

Yet it is hard to imagine anyone as comfortable in their own skin as Nicklaus, the winner of 18 major titles and 73 PGA Tour events who long ago settled into a multifaceted role as family patriarch, elder statesmen, golf course designer, businessman, tournament host and philanthropist.

And who still goes to the office every day, turning left out of his Lost Tree Village neighborhood and onto ... Jack Nicklaus Boulevard.

"I've still got a lot of things I want to do,'' he said. "I certainly don't have any reason to want to curl up in a corner someplace with a green banana and hope it gets ripe.''

It has been 15 years since Nicklaus ended his true competitive career by playing his last tournament at The Open, with his final round at St. Andrews -- where, of course, he drained a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th green at the Home of Golf, the same week a £5 note was printed in his honor.

And this year will be 34 years since his most epic of victories, his win at age 46 at the 1986 Masters, where a final-round 65 -- including a second-nine 30 -- beat back an All-Star cast that included Greg Norman, Tom Kite, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson and others, for the last of his official titles.

Despite all that time away from the award ceremonies, Nicklaus remains relevant, staying involved in the game with his course design work, hosting the Memorial Tournament, having a big role -- along with Barbara -- in the nearby Honda Classic, which benefits their Nicklaus foundation. And by staying closely attuned to what is going on in the game.

Last year, Nicklaus played a round with President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods and son Gary in nearby Jupiter on a day when Woods shot 64. "And it was the easiest 64 you ever saw,'' Nicklaus said, foretelling what was to come. Two months later, Nicklaus was in the Bahamas on his yacht, Sea Bear, and came in early to catch the second nine of the Masters, arriving just in time to see player after player hit their tee shot into Rae's Creek at the par-3 12th.

"I can tell you, I didn't leave my chair,'' Nicklaus said. "Tiger hit the ball, and of course he had a little cut shot over the left side of the bunker into the middle of the green. And the tournament is over.''

Not exactly. But to Nicklaus, it was done. That was the defining moment for Woods, and Jack was correct, never one to offer a tepid take. Perhaps that is why so many of today's young players flock to him, whether it's to pick his brain or simply be in the presence of a legend.

Nicklaus big-times no one, and dearly enjoys the encounters. Last year, Nicklaus ran into Patrick Cantlay at Muirfield Village, site of Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Cantlay is a member at the Bear's Club and Jack felt some local knowledge was in order. So he sat Cantlay down and gave him the pep talk only he could heading into the weekend.

Two days later, Cantlay was holding the trophy, and Nicklaus was sitting next to him answering questions in the interview room.