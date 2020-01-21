18 things you might not have known about Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus won 18 majors championships. He was second in majors 19 times. He won 73 PGA Tour titles. And he won each of the Grand Slam events a minimum of three times. But you knew that.

Here, then, are 18 things about the Golden Bear you might not have known as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Jan. 21.

1. He finished in the top 10 at The Open a record 15 consecutive years from 1966 through 1980. He won the Claret Jug three times during that span.

2. For 17 consecutive years, from 1962 to 1978, he won a minimum of two PGA Tour titles each season.

3. He holds the record for eagles made at the Masters with 24.

4. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated 23 times, surpassed only by Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

5. He was 26 when he completed the career Grand Slam in 1966 by winning The Open at Muirfield in Scotland.

6. He holds the record for rounds in the 60s with 33 at The Open.

7. The first prize money he earned as a professional was in 1962 at the Los Angeles Open, where he tied for 50th and made $33.33.

8. He holds the record for cuts made at the Masters (37) and U.S. Open (35).

9. He played 40 majors in the decade of the 1970s, missed just a single cut and finished in the top 10 on 35 occasions.

10. He won the Australian Open six times but never won the Canadian Open.

11. He has at least one golf course design in 45 countries.

12. He had 167 top-3 finishes on the PGA Tour -- 73 wins, 58 seconds and 36 thirds.

13. He won his own tournament, The Memorial, in 1977 and 1984.

14. An 18-karat gold, 1803 Day-Date Rolex watch he wore for 50 years sold at auction last year for $1.22 million, with proceeds of the sale going to the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

15. His back-nine 30 in 1986 at the Masters included five birdies and an eagle and one bogey for a final-round 65. He beat Greg Norman and Tom Kite by one, Seve Ballesteros by two. His only pars on the back came at the 14th and 18th holes.

16. Eight of his 18 major championship victories came after trailing through 54 holes.

17. At the 1960 U.S. Open, as an amateur, Nicklaus tied for second -- the first of 19 runner-up finishes in majors -- behind eventual winner Arnold Palmer. The final 36 holes were played on Saturday, and he was paired with Ben Hogan, who at age 47 was in contention until the final holes.

18. He played the first two rounds of the 2000 PGA Championship -- his last -- with Tiger Woods, missing the cut by one stroke. Woods went on to win his third consecutive major.