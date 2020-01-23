        <
        >

          Natalie Gulbis to retire at end of 2020 LPGA season

          12:45 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Natalie Gulbis, whose lone LPGA Tour victory came in 2007, said she will retire from competitive golf at the end of this season.

          Gulbis, 37, has played a limited schedule the past two years while trying to navigate back issues that have hampered her for more than a decade. In a story she wrote for golf.com, Gulbis said that approach did not suit her.

          "The results said it all,'' she said. "For someone who plays to win, I haven't come close.''

          Gulbis left the University of Arizona after one season and turned pro at age 18 in 2001. She was more successful with various modeling and business ventures but did have a stretch of top-10 finishes in four consecutive majors in 2005-06.

          Her lone victory came in 2007 at the Evian Masters, which later became a major championship. Gulbis also played on three winning U.S. Solheim Cup teams.

          Last year, Gulbis played in just eight tournaments, making only one cut. She is competing in this week's LPGA event in Boca Raton, Florida.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices