Natalie Gulbis, whose lone LPGA Tour victory came in 2007, said she will retire from competitive golf at the end of this season.

Gulbis, 37, has played a limited schedule the past two years while trying to navigate back issues that have hampered her for more than a decade. In a story she wrote for golf.com, Gulbis said that approach did not suit her.

"The results said it all,'' she said. "For someone who plays to win, I haven't come close.''

Gulbis left the University of Arizona after one season and turned pro at age 18 in 2001. She was more successful with various modeling and business ventures but did have a stretch of top-10 finishes in four consecutive majors in 2005-06.

Her lone victory came in 2007 at the Evian Masters, which later became a major championship. Gulbis also played on three winning U.S. Solheim Cup teams.

Last year, Gulbis played in just eight tournaments, making only one cut. She is competing in this week's LPGA event in Boca Raton, Florida.