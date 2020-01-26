        <
          Hang on ... how does this shot from Tiger Woods not go in?

          Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
          1:42 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
          Tiger Woods had a bit of misfortune early in his round Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

          His approach shot on the par-4 second hole took two hops on the green and flew into the cup -- only to come back out.

          The ball was clearly down in the hole but ended up 11 inches away for an easy tap-in birdie. He had 141 yards and likely hit a 9-iron.

          Woods, who began the final round 5 shots back of leader Jon Rahm, bogeyed the first hole and then followed with that birdie on the second.

