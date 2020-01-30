        <
          PGA Tour players honor Kobe Bryant at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

          The tributes to Kobe Bryant have come from all over the world. On Thursday, PGA Tour players showed their respect for Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who along with seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

          Justin Thomas played the 16th hole in a replica of the jersey Bryant wore at Lower Merion High School.

          Max Homa sported Bryant's No. 24 and a Lakers hat.

          And Tony Finau walked with some purple and gold golf shoes.

