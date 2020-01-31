DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The LPGA says it has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak.

In a statement Thursday, the LPGA said because of the coronavirus in China, the event scheduled for March 5-8 will not be held this year. China has reported more than 7,700 cases of the virus and 170 deaths. The industrial hub of Wuhan and other Chinese cities are on lockdown.

The LPGA said canceling the tournament was a difficult decision and that the health and safety of the players, fans and everyone working on the event is its highest priority.

The LPGA said it is looking forward to returning to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.

In addition, officials have rescheduled the matches in an Olympic women's qualifying soccer tournament as the Chinese team remains in isolation at a Brisbane hotel due to the coronavirus.

China was originally scheduled to play Thailand on Monday of next week but isn't expected to be released from quarantine until Wednesday. Chinese officials say their 32 players and staff are in good health and have shown no signs of the disease.

It is the third time authorities have been forced to move the matches, which initially relocated from Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, to Nanjing. China then withdrew as tournament host following the outbreak, prompting the decision to shift the tournament to Sydney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.